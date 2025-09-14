Five Children Escape From Kidnapper’s Den

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued five additional children who were allegedly abducted from Maiduguri, Borno State, and taken to Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Yola.

This latest rescue comes weeks after 13 abducted children were recovered on July 18 and subsequently reunited with their families.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Nguroje explained that on September 13, the Area Commander in Mubi, ACP Marcos Mancha, acting on reliable intelligence, led a surveillance team that intercepted the children who were found roaming the streets of Mubi town.

“The rescued children were identified as Adamu Musa 16 years, Suleiman Idris 10 years, Suleiman Mohammed 11 years, Dauda Yahaya 11 years and Mohammed Alhassan 11 years all residents of Gwange, in Maiduguri, Borno State,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the children had been unlawfully taken away from Maiduguri by one Aliga Suleiman of Sabon Layi, Gwange, who is currently on the run.

Nguroje added that efforts are underway to track down the suspect and ensure he faces justice.

He further noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, praised the swift action of the Area Commander and his team, while directing the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to intensify efforts to arrest the suspect.

“CP Morris further directed that the victims should be reunited with their parents. The CP reassured members of the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state,” Nguroje said.