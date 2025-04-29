FIRS Orders Banks to Shut Down All Unauthorised Tax Accounts in Push for Digital Compliance

In a decisive move aimed at tightening Nigeria’s tax administration, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has instructed all banks in the country to close any tax collection accounts not integrated into its official digital platform, TaxPro Max.

FThis mandate is part of the agency’s broader strategy to modernise tax processes, curb leakages, and enforce transparency in revenue collection.

The directive, issued through a public notice signed by FIRS Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji and shared by his media adviser, Dare Adekanmbi, underscores the agency’s intention to phase out any parallel or unauthorized accounts being used for tax or levy collections. All banks involved in tax transactions must now rely solely on the TaxPro Max system for assessments, payments, and reconciliations.

A Digital-First Approach to Tax Collection

TaxPro Max, a domestically developed digital platform, is at the core of FIRS’s automation agenda. It offers a full suite of services—from taxpayer registration and return filing to real-time payment confirmations and instant issuance of tax clearance certificates. The platform aims to eliminate manual processes, reduce human interference, and foster a more efficient and secure tax ecosystem.

By insisting that all payments go through TaxPro Max, FIRS is not only standardising the tax collection process but also preventing the use of unofficial bank accounts that could enable fraud, misappropriation, or errors in revenue tracking.

What This Means for Banks and Taxpayers

The implications of this directive are clear. Banks must immediately align their operations with FIRS’s digital infrastructure. Any institution found to be processing tax payments outside the TaxPro Max framework may face sanctions, including removal from FIRS’s approved list of collection partners.

Taxpayers, on the other hand, must ensure all payments are made through assessments generated directly on the TaxPro Max portal. Payments made outside this system will not be recognised, potentially exposing individuals and businesses to penalties or disputes over non-compliance.

To facilitate the transition, FIRS has encouraged both banks and taxpayers to contact its Revenue Accounting and Refund Department (RAAD) for clarification or technical assistance.

Strengthening Tax Governance with Technology

This directive reflects FIRS’s ongoing efforts to enhance fiscal governance in Nigeria. By consolidating tax processes under one digital platform, the agency is not only improving efficiency but also making it more difficult for corruption or mismanagement to thrive. The move supports real-time tracking and reconciliation of government revenue, while also promoting ease of compliance for honest taxpayers.

In summary, the FIRS’s mandate for banks to shut down unauthorised tax collection accounts represents a significant step forward in the digital transformation of Nigeria’s tax system. It signals the government’s firm commitment to technology-driven transparency, financial accountability, and sustainable revenue generation.