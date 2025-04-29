Corruption Threatens Nigeria’s SDG Goals by 2030 — Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu

The National Coordinator of the Sustainable Development Goals National Council—Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Students’ Engagement (SDG-NSC-OSSAP-SE), Ambassador Timothy Nwachukwu, has expressed deep concern over the impact of corruption on achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are 17 interconnected goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to end poverty, inequality, and climate change by 2030.

It covers a wide range of areas, including health, education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, and peaceful and inclusive societies.

However, Nigeria’s progress toward achieving the SDGs has been hindered by various challenges, including corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient funding.

Contributing to a virtual conversation on SDGs, Nwachukwu lamented that corruption is significantly undermining the progress towards realizing the 17 Goals of the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

Nwachukwu noted that corrupt practices by public officials and institutions have led to the mismanagement and misuse of public funds, as well as the diversion of resources intended to address the people’s needs.

He stated that the nation requires a collective effort to combat the menace of corruption and ensure that public funds are utilized for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Nwachukwu emphasized the importance of all Nigerian citizens joining hands with the SDGs National Council and other stakeholders in the fight against corruption, noting that together, the nation can make a difference and ensure a brighter future.

The SDGs National Coordinator called on Nigerians to be willing to blow the whistle on any public servant living above their means, urging citizens to report instances of corruption and abuse of power to the relevant anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Nwachukwu also appealed for increased cooperation and intelligence sharing between the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless investigation and prosecution of corrupt officials. He emphasized that a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to address the scourge of corruption in Nigeria.

“The SDGs National Council is committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance across all sectors in Nigeria. We would continue to engage with relevant stakeholders, including the EFCC, ICPC, and other anti-corruption agencies, to ensure that those found guilty of corruption are held accountable for their actions,” he assured.