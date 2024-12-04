Soludo Bans all Unapproved Medical Outreaches in Anambra State

On Tuesday, the Anambra State Government announced a ban on all medical outreaches it did not approve in the state to ensure public safety and maintain high healthcare standards.

This directive was contained in a public notice issued by the state Ministry of Health on December 2, 2024.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obidike Afam, conducting medical missions or outreaches without prior Ministry approval is prohibited.

“This measure aims to protect public health, ensure high standards of care, prevent public health risks, and strengthen collaboration between stakeholders and the Ministry.

“To obtain approval, organizations and individuals must submit an application to the Commissioner for Health, providing outreach details, including dates, locations, services, qualifications of health professionals, and a list of medical supplies.

“They must also engage with local communities, ensure safety compliance, and submit their applications at least 30 days before the proposed outreach date.

“Violators of this directive may face penalties, including fines, license revocation, or legal action,” the notice stated.

The Ministry has pledged to support approved medical missions, guiding to ensure successful, safe, and impactful healthcare delivery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...