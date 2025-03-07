FIFA President Hints at Drake Headlining 2026 World Cup Halftime Show

Could Canadian rap superstar Drake be the first-ever halftime performer at a FIFA World Cup final? FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems to think it’s a great idea.

The world football governing body recently announced plans to introduce a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the 2026 World Cup final, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin leading the project.

While speaking with Fox5, Infantino reacted positively to the suggestion of Drake as the headline act, calling it a “good idea.”

During the interview, the host pitched the idea, referencing Kendrick Lamar’s electrifying performance at the recent Super Bowl.

Infantino, clearly intrigued, responded, “So we can create a bit of rivalry, right? That’s a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities… We will do that [sign him for the halftime show].”

If this happens, Drake would make history as the first artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with the final set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

FIFA also has big plans beyond the match itself. Infantino revealed that Times Square in New York will be transformed into a fan experience zone, making the final weekend of the tournament even more spectacular.

With Drake potentially headlining, the 2026 World Cup final is shaping up to be an unforgettable event.