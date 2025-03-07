Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen Announces Separation From his Wife

Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-André ter Stegen has announced his separation from his wife across all his social media platforms.

While acknowledging that it wasn’t an easy decision, the 32-year-old said it is the best choice for their children, whom they will continue to prioritize by co-parenting even after the separation.

“Hello all,

After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us.

Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment. We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation, as we always have.

During this personal time, we kindly ask for your understanding and for respecting our privacy — especially that of our children. Thank you.

With appreciation,

Marc”

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, steadily rising to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, his season has been hampered by injuries, and he has not played for Barcelona since September last year.

This season, he made seven appearances for Barcelona before his injury and has represented the team a total of 420 times.

During his time at the club, he has won four La Liga titles, one Champions League, five Copa del Rey titles, three Spanish Super Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.