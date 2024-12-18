Beyoncé Shatters Records as the Most Certified Female Artist in RIAA History

Queen Bey has done it again! Beyoncé has officially claimed the crown as the most certified female artist of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

With her recent certifications, Beyoncé’s total now stands at a staggering 103 RIAA-certified titles, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest musical icons ever.

The RIAA couldn’t contain their excitement, sharing the milestone on X (formerly Twitter):

“Crowning achievement! Congratulations to @Beyonce, who now holds the record for the most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA history, including her first two Diamond singles! @parkwood @columbiarecords.”

Among the shining gems in her career are Diamond certifications for fan favorites ‘Halo’ and ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ two songs that have undoubtedly defined an era of music.

The accolades don’t stop there. Beyoncé’s albums are certified hits as well:

2x Platinum for Renaissance

4x Platinum for Lemonade

A whopping 7x Platinum for both Sasha Fierce and Dangerously In Love

With over 100 certifications under her belt, Beyoncé isn’t just breaking records she’s setting new standards. As always, she continues to remind us why she’s truly irreplaceable.

