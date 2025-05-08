Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a new lawsuit against suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing her of mocking him in a sarcastic apology she posted on social media.

The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday May 7 under case number CS/384/25, seeks to compel Senator Natasha to delete the post from all her social media platforms.

Akpabio is also demanding a formal written apology to be published in at least two national newspapers, along with an affidavit confirming that she has complied with these demands.

The controversial post, shared by Senator Natasha on Facebook on April 27, was written in a sarcastic tone. In it, she addressed Akpabio, saying she was “deeply sorry” for having dignity and self-respect in his presence.

She went on to criticize what she described as a culture of favoritism and entitlement in the Senate, implying that success in some quarters was based not on merit but on personal compliance.

She ended the message by sarcastically asking for forgiveness for choosing competence over submission, and for believing that her Senate seat was won through elections rather than personal favors.

Akpabio’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, claims the post violated a court order issued on April 4, which barred both parties from making public comments about ongoing sexual harassment allegations until the case is resolved.