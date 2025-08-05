FG to Expand Cleaner Cooking Gas Access in Rural Areas -Minister

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to cleaner cooking energy in rural Nigerian communities as part of broader national energy transformation efforts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 48th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2025 in Lagos, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the government was ramping up implementation of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Penetration Programme.

Ekpo stated that the initiative would see the distribution of gas cylinders across the country, with a special focus on empowering women and youth to promote the use of clean cooking fuels in underserved rural areas.

“Our target remains clear: to transition five million Nigerian homes to clean cooking energy by the year 2030,” the Minister declared, adding that cleaner energy access is central to Nigeria’s energy and climate goals.

The conference, hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, is themed “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, Policy.” It brought together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and international stakeholders to discuss the future of energy in Nigeria.

Dr Ekpo highlighted key ongoing government projects including growing investments in gas infrastructure such as the OB3 and AKK pipelines. He also pointed to smaller, scalable projects like mini-LNG and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations as crucial to achieving last-mile gas delivery and boosting local economies.

He assured stakeholders that all industrial gas off-takers are currently receiving the volumes they require to power their operations, while job creation is being facilitated through public-private partnerships across construction, logistics, and retail in the gas value chain.

Describing NAICE as a critical platform for shaping energy discourse in Nigeria, Ekpo praised the organisers for sustaining a tradition of innovation and knowledge-sharing.

“The theme of this year’s NAICE aligns with the government’s push for a sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready energy sector,” he said. “We are at a defining moment in the global energy transition, and it calls for innovation, bold policy, and strategic investment.”

The Minister also lauded President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a gas-powered Nigeria, describing the slogan “From Gas to Prosperity” as a reflection of national aspirations for industrialisation, economic empowerment, and clean energy access.

He noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had laid a solid regulatory and fiscal foundation for the sector, and that the government was pursuing key reforms including market-reflective pricing, deepwater development, and domestic supply obligations.

“Government alone can’t do this,” Ekpo stated. “We need professionals, private enterprise, youth innovation, and global partnerships. Collaboration is vital to realising our shared energy vision.”

In his goodwill message, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, described the conference theme as timely and visionary.

He reiterated Lagos State’s commitment to clean energy promotion, human capital development, and strategic infrastructure investments for both upstream and downstream petroleum operations.

Sanwo-Olu cited projects such as the Lekki Free Zone and Deep Sea Port as key enablers of petroleum logistics and supply chain development in the region. He also highlighted the state’s Electricity Policy and public-private partnerships as tools to promote off-grid and renewable energy solutions.

“These measures are bridging the energy access gap and boosting socio-economic development,” the governor said, while thanking the SPE Nigeria Council for choosing Lagos to host the high-profile conference.

About 2,000 delegates and 70 exhibitors from across the globe participated in NAICE 2025, engaging in technical sessions, exhibitions, and policy roundtables aimed at driving innovation in Nigeria’s energy sector.