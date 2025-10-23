FG, National Assembly Hold Retreat to Align Vision for Solid Minerals Sector

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has hosted members of the National Assembly to a Ministerial-Legislative Retreat aimed at strengthening collaboration and addressing policy gaps in the sector.

Themed “Exploring Policy Gaps and Sustainable Practices Through Dialogue to Align Legislative and Executive Vision,” the retreat brought together key stakeholders from both arms of government to deliberate on strategies for repositioning the solid minerals sector as a major driver of Nigeria’s economic diversification.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, emphasized that the retreat was designed to foster synergy between policymakers and legislators in order to build a coherent and sustainable framework for mineral exploration, exploitation, and revenue generation.

He noted that the ministry is pursuing reforms that will ensure transparency, accountability, and value addition across the mining value chain.

According to Dr. Alake, the solid minerals sector holds immense potential for job creation, industrialization, and foreign exchange earnings if guided by a clear policy direction and a strong legal framework.

He added that the retreat offered an opportunity to harmonize existing laws and policies to avoid overlaps, contradictions, and implementation bottlenecks.

Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Solid Minerals, in their separate remarks, commended the Ministry for initiating the dialogue, describing it as a proactive step toward strengthening institutional collaboration.

They reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to support the Ministry through effective legislation and oversight that would promote sustainable mining practices and attract responsible investment into the sector.

Participants at the retreat also discussed issues bordering on environmental sustainability, community engagement, security of mining sites, and fiscal incentives for investors. Resolutions reached are expected to form the basis for a joint action plan to reform Nigeria’s solid minerals governance structure.

The retreat underscored the government’s renewed determination to unlock the full potential of the solid minerals sector through policy coherence, institutional coordination, and the active participation of both the executive and legislative arms of government.