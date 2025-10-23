spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 11:54 AM

FG, National Assembly Hold Retreat to Align Vision for Solid Minerals Sector

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

FG, National Assembly Hold Retreat to Align Vision for Solid Minerals Sector
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has hosted members of the National Assembly to a Ministerial-Legislative Retreat aimed at strengthening collaboration and addressing policy gaps in the sector.

Themed “Exploring Policy Gaps and Sustainable Practices Through Dialogue to Align Legislative and Executive Vision,” the retreat brought together key stakeholders from both arms of government to deliberate on strategies for repositioning the solid minerals sector as a major driver of Nigeria’s economic diversification.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, emphasized that the retreat was designed to foster synergy between policymakers and legislators in order to build a coherent and sustainable framework for mineral exploration, exploitation, and revenue generation.

He noted that the ministry is pursuing reforms that will ensure transparency, accountability, and value addition across the mining value chain.

According to Dr. Alake, the solid minerals sector holds immense potential for job creation, industrialization, and foreign exchange earnings if guided by a clear policy direction and a strong legal framework.

He added that the retreat offered an opportunity to harmonize existing laws and policies to avoid overlaps, contradictions, and implementation bottlenecks.

Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Solid Minerals, in their separate remarks, commended the Ministry for initiating the dialogue, describing it as a proactive step toward strengthening institutional collaboration.

They reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to support the Ministry through effective legislation and oversight that would promote sustainable mining practices and attract responsible investment into the sector.

Participants at the retreat also discussed issues bordering on environmental sustainability, community engagement, security of mining sites, and fiscal incentives for investors. Resolutions reached are expected to form the basis for a joint action plan to reform Nigeria’s solid minerals governance structure.

The retreat underscored the government’s renewed determination to unlock the full potential of the solid minerals sector through policy coherence, institutional coordination, and the active participation of both the executive and legislative arms of government.

Previous article
Dangote Refinery Eyes NGX Listing as Plans for Global Expansion Intensify
Next article
Chelsea’s Young Guns Make History as Estevao Leads 5-1 Rout Over Ajax at Stamford Bridge
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Mohamed Salah is facing backlash from Liverpool fans after...

Nigeria, India Strengthen Educational Ties, Plan First IIT Campus

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
Nigeria and India are deepening their educational cooperation as...

Chelsea’s Young Guns Make History as Estevao Leads 5-1 Rout Over Ajax at Stamford Bridge

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Chelsea’s new generation of stars announced themselves on the...

Dangote Refinery Eyes NGX Listing as Plans for Global Expansion Intensify

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed plans to...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win

Sports 0
Mohamed Salah is facing backlash from Liverpool fans after...

Nigeria, India Strengthen Educational Ties, Plan First IIT Campus

Education 0
Nigeria and India are deepening their educational cooperation as...

Chelsea’s Young Guns Make History as Estevao Leads 5-1 Rout Over Ajax at Stamford Bridge

Sports 0
Chelsea’s new generation of stars announced themselves on the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x