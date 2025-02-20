FG Moves To Curtail Tax Evasion 

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s economic reforms and revenue generation, the Federal Government has inaugurated the newly appointed Fifty (50) Tax Appeal Commissioners.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, while inaugurating the Tax Appeal Commissioners today at the Ministry of Finance Auditorium, Abuja, highlighted the crucial role of the Tax Appeal Commissioners in supporting Nigeria’s economic reforms and enhancing revenue generation.

He emphasised the importance of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) in ensuring fair and efficient adjudication of tax disputes, which is essential for attracting investment and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Edun pointed out that reducing tax evasion is vital for maintaining trust in Nigeria’s tax system and funding national development.

While tax avoidance remains legal, tax evasion must be curtailed to ensure the integrity of Nigeria’s tax system, he noted.

Discussing Nigeria’s improving economic indicators, HM Edun highlighted stabilising inflation, declining food prices, and rising oil production. These improvements, he stated, demonstrate the progress of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to place Nigeria on a sustainable path of growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of State Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite stated that the Tribunal is a key mechanism in the tax system, balancing the interest of government in revenue generation and ensuring that taxpayers’ rights are protected.

She called on the members of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) to bring their wealth of experience to bear in order to ensure the realization of the policy objectives of government.

Responding, the Tax Appeal Tribunal Commissioner/Chairman, Mr. Aderibigbe Adedeji assured the Honourable Minister that members would bring their wealth of experience to bear in discharging their duties while also thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity given to them to serve the nation in that capacity

The inauguration comes as part of the Federal Government’s broader tax reforms designed to increase revenue for critical sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The formal inauguration, conducted under the powers granted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act 2007, reinforces the government’s commitment to strengthening institutions that are essential for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

With the inauguration of the Tax Appeal Commissioners, Nigeria takes a significant step towards a more robust and efficient tax system, paving the way for increased revenue generation and sustainable economic growth.