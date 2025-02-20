The Future is Bigger, Ozigbo Declares as He Resigns From Labour Party

A former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Ozigbo, who was the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2021 governorship election, released a statement today saying he tendered his resignation at a State Executive Committee meeting of the Labour Party in Awka, Anambra State.

Ozigbo said his unwavering commitment to the greater vision for the state informed his decision.

The business leader noted that he had earlier informed the party’s national leadership, including Mr Peter Obi of the decision, which he said was a mark of his deep respect for him (Obi) and his principles.

Ozigbo urged his teeming supporters to remain resolute, describing the future as bigger, brighter, and more powerful than the past.

He says, “At every defining moment in history, our choices shape the future we dream of. Today, as I take a new step in my journey of service, I do so with an unshakable resolve, a clear vision, and the unwavering belief that Anambra’s best days are ahead of us.”

He said he joined politics not for personal ambition but because he believed in the boundless potential of the people, and in a leadership that is compassionate, that inspires, and that truly serves the people.

Ozigbo maintained that the mission has not changed, insisting it has only become stronger.

He said, “Recent events have made one thing clear: the time has come for us to build something new, something bold, something that speaks to the hopes and aspirations of every Anambra son and daughter.

“That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines, but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state.

“Let me be clear: This is not a moment of uncertainty. It is a moment of celebration. A moment of renewed strength. And a moment of boundless possibilities. To those who believe in this vision, stand firm.

“To those who have walked this journey with me, stay resolute. Because what lies ahead is bigger, brighter, and more powerful than anything we leave behind.

“Our work is just beginning. The fire for a better Anambra burns stronger than ever. And together, we will rise, we will build, and we will win. This is our moment. Ka Anambra Chawapu!”