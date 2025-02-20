Anambra Lawmaker’s Killers’ Escape: Labour Party Caucus Disappointed, Allege Political Assassination,

The Labour Party Caucus in the Anambra State House of Assembly on Wednesday demanded the total overhaul of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS and other police formations involved in the unfortunate escape of two suspects arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the member that represented Onitsha North Constituency One in the State Assembly.

The Labour Party Caucus members who made the demand were Hon. Jude Umennajiego, Hon. Paul Obu, Hon. Fred Ezenwa, Hon. Pat Okafor, Hon. Tochukwu Udemezue, Hon. Nigeria Mbachu, and Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi.

The lawmakers made the demand in a statement released on Wednesday in Awka.

They are also calling for the immediate re-arrest of the fleeing suspects whom the police did not mention but who were found to be Kelvin Ikechukwu Ossai (aka Ikem) and another popularly known as Ocha.

The lawmakers also want a thorough investigation, apprehension, and subsequent punishment of the officers who are culpable in the escape of the suspects.

Recall that Hon. Justice Azuka was abducted on the 24th of December, 2024, at Ugwunabankpa in Onitsha North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

After a strenuous search spanning over 46 days, the body of Hon Justice was recovered, and his abductors and murderers were equally arrested by men of Agunaechemba and handed over to the police, specifically, the members of Police Rapid Response Squad (aka RRS).

The lawmakers regretted that when everybody was waiting for justice to be served on Azuka’s abductors and murderers, interestingly, the Police Public Relations Officer issued a press release indicating that two of the suspects escaped in controversial circumstances.

“Part of the release was that in the course of the move to arrest the receiver of the vehicles that were robbed, two of the suspects escaped.

“We have reviewed the stories as told by the police and found it to be utterly disappointing and reprehensible and a clear sign that there is a cover up somewhere.

“Our suspicion that this could be a political assassination has been heightened by this development.

“This is coupled with the fact that the police did practically nothing in the part of efforts leading up to the arrest of these suspects,” the lawmakers said.

They expressed worry that the alleged escape happened more than one week from the date of the Police press release, yet up till now the police has neither declared the suspects wanted nor made any effort in that regard apart from mere platitudinal press release.

According to them, “One would have expected that by now the pictures of the suspects, their full names, addresses, home towns and other details would have flooded the public arena and social media, so as to afford people the opportunity of identifying them and reporting to the security agents for their re-arrest.

“These not being done is a pointer to the fact that it could be an arranged escape. The police officers that handled the alleged arrest of the receiver of the stolen vehicles were not only unprofessional but culpable.”