PDP Zoning: A Strategic Move, Not a Promise –Prof. Adibe

Professor Jideofor Adibe, a renowned scholar of Political Science and International Relations at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has described the recent zoning decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a calculated political maneuver rather than an act of fairness or national balancing.

The PDP, at its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, resolved to retain all party positions currently held by the northern bloc in the north, while southern positions will remain in the south. The resolution also zoned the party’s 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region.

The announcement was made by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Channels Television, monitored by The News Chronicle, Prof. Adibe emphasized that politics in Nigeria is deeply strategic and interest-driven.

“Politicians see everything as a game and they think ahead,” he said.

“This zoning arrangement could be a strategy to lure influential figures into the PDP. However, with power brokers like Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde calling the shots, there is a real possibility that those who are lured in might later be denied the party’s ticket. Some people may even perceive Makinde as a placeholder for President Tinubu.”

Adibe further advised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be cautious about interpreting the PDP’s zoning offer as a genuine opportunity.

“If I were Obi, I would not take the bait,” he warned. “I would assume that the ultimate goal is to deny me a platform to run on. In Nigerian politics, nobody shows their hand early, and appearances are often deceptive.”

Highlighting the patterns in Nigeria’s political history, the scholar described the power tussle between regions as a “relay race,” where power rotates primarily between the northwest and southwest, except for the brief interruption during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He urged political observers and citizens to look beyond public statements and examine the deeper allegiances and alliances influencing party decisions.

When discussing the internal dynamics of the PDP, Prof. Adibe pointed out the significance of identifying centers of power such as Nyesom Wike.

He also analyzed the complex persona of President Bola Tinubu, describing him as “both a lion and a fox.”

According to him, “President Tinubu understands that all politicians have options, and anyone dealing with him must exercise great caution. His strategies are often layered, and underestimating him can be dangerous in Nigeria’s political terrain.”

On the future of the PDP and the broader political landscape, Adibe predicted that the coming months would make the party’s true intentions clearer.

“It will soon become evident what actually influenced these decisions,” he said.

He also advised opposition parties not to lose hope despite the seeming advantage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“They should not give up, they must understand that there is always the God factor in politics. They need to identify that one weakness in the ruling party that no one anticipates and play on it effectively, because at the end of the day, they are all politicians driven by interests, not ideology,” he said.

Concluding his analysis, Prof. Adibe dismissed the notion that merit plays any genuine role in Nigerian politics.

“Once anybody comes to you and talks about merit, know that the person is a hypocrite,” he asserted. “Politics in Nigeria has always been about interests, alignments, and strategy, not merit or fairness.”