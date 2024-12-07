FG Issues Advisory Over New COVID-19 Variant XEC

A formal advisory has been issued, urging health institutions across Nigeria to strengthen their response measures.

In a letter dated December 5, 2024, addressed to hospital administrators nationwide, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare detailed the potential risks associated with the variant, citing its rapid growth compared to existing strains.

Health facilities have been instructed to enhance monitoring efforts, particularly for patients exhibiting COVID-like symptoms.

Emergency protocols are to be activated to ensure swift response and effective management of suspected cases.

The ministry also stressed the importance of data sharing and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to track the variant’s progress and mitigate its impact.

Hospital authorities are encouraged to remain vigilant and implement strategies to curb any potential outbreak.