Nigerian Army Vows to End Insurgency in Borno

During a visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, on Friday in Maiduguri, Oluyede expressed gratitude for the traditional ruler’s consistent support for the military and his efforts in mobilizing the local population against insurgency.

“Your Highness, I am here to pay my respects and to thank you for the vital role you have played in supporting the military over the years,” Oluyede said.

He emphasized the importance of collective action in tackling insurgency, noting that military efforts alone would not be sufficient.

“Peace in Borno requires the support of our traditional leaders and the people of the state. Everyone must work together to end this menace and restore normalcy and economic activities in the region,” he added.

Oluyede reminisced about Borno’s past as a peaceful and prosperous place and stressed the need to restore that era.

He assured that Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the military’s counterinsurgency campaign, would be intensified to achieve lasting peace.

In response, the Shehu of Borno commended the army for its sacrifices and dedication in combating terrorism.

He pledged continued support from traditional institutions to foster unity and mobilize community backing for the military.

The Shehu highlighted the resilience of the Kanem-Borno dynasty, which has endured for over 1,500 years, and attributed past disruptions, including the Boko Haram insurgency, to external influences posing as settlers.

He urged unity, vigilance, and collaboration to overcome the security challenges, stating that Borno’s history reflects the strength and resilience of its people in overcoming adversity.