Environment Ministry, REA Partner to Boost Clean Energy Transition

The Federal Ministry of Environment and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to clean energy and promoting environmental sustainability across Nigeria.

The collaboration is designed to fast-track ongoing and new REA projects, promote renewable energy adoption, create green jobs, and significantly reduce carbon emissions in line with Nigeria’s climate action commitments.

According to the Ministry, the partnership reflects a shared vision to drive Nigeria’s transition toward a low-carbon economy by integrating clean energy solutions into rural electrification initiatives. This move is expected to enhance energy access for underserved communities while supporting national goals on environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Rural Electrification Agency, which has been at the forefront of deploying solar and other renewable technologies in rural and peri-urban areas, will leverage the Ministry’s technical expertise and policy support to scale up clean energy infrastructure nationwide.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to building a resilient and inclusive energy future for Nigeria, where sustainability, innovation, and social impact go hand in hand. The collaboration is expected to serve as a catalyst for attracting investment, improving livelihoods, and advancing Nigeria’s green growth agenda.