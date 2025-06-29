FG Inaugurates Committee to Draft PPP Guidelines for Education Infrastructure Overhaul

In a bold move to transform Nigeria’s educational landscape, the Federal Government has inaugurated a high-level committee tasked with developing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines for the education sector.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony earlier today, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized the importance of harnessing private sector resources to complement government efforts in revamping school infrastructure across the country.

“Government can’t do it alone,” Dr. Alausa declared. “We must leverage private funds to modernize our education system. The PPP guidelines will ensure strategic, transparent, and impactful private sector participation.”

The newly formed committee is composed of representatives from key ministries and government agencies. Their mandate includes drafting clear and implementable PPP guidelines, setting measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), instituting accountability mechanisms, and delivering a comprehensive framework within a two-month timeline.

Dr. Alausa added that the initiative has the potential to become a model for other sectors seeking to attract and manage private investment. “This can be a model for other sectors. We are laying the foundation for a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready education system,” he said.

The move has been widely welcomed by stakeholders, who see it as a timely intervention to address long-standing challenges such as dilapidated classrooms, lack of learning materials, and insufficient infrastructure in public schools nationwide.