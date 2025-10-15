FG Eases Admission Requirements For Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has approved new admission guidelines aimed at democratizing access to tertiary education and expanding opportunities for Nigerian youths nationwide.

In a press statement made available by the Ministry of Education to The News Chronicle, the government said the comprehensive reform represents a decisive step toward advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes inclusive education and youth empowerment.

According to the statement, the policy, driven by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, introduces sweeping changes to entry requirements for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs).

The new framework is designed to eliminate outdated barriers that have long restricted access to higher education while maintaining academic standards.

Dr. Alausa explained that the reform became necessary after years of restrictive admission policies that left many qualified candidates unable to secure admission.

“Every year, over two million candidates sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), yet only about 700,000 gain admission. This imbalance is not due to lack of ability but outdated and overly stringent requirements that must give way to fairness and opportunity,” he said.

Under the newly approved National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, universities will now require a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Mathematics remains mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

For Polytechnics, the National Diploma (ND) level will require a minimum of four credit passes, including English and Mathematics where applicable, while the Higher National Diploma (HND) level will maintain a five-credit requirement.

Colleges of Education will follow a similar pattern, with four credits required for NCE-level programs and five for degree-level (B.Ed) programs.

Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs) are to adopt the same minimum requirements as polytechnics for the ND program. The National Innovation Diploma (NID) has been abolished and replaced by the National Diploma (ND) to ensure uniformity, credibility, and enhanced progression opportunities for graduates.

Dr. Alausa further disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is currently re-accrediting all IEAs nationwide to align with the new standards. Institutions that fail to meet the full accreditation requirements, he said, will be de-accredited.

The reform, according to the Ministry, is expected to create space for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 students to be admitted annually into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. This, it said, reflects the Federal Government’s strong commitment to inclusive education, youth development, and human capital advancement.

The Minister added that harmonizing admission guidelines would help reduce the number of out-of-school youths, strengthen vocational and technical education, and align Nigeria’s tertiary education system with global and industry standards. “Young people remain the heartbeat of the nation, and the government is determined to equip them with the education and skills they need to reach their full potential,” Dr. Alausa emphasized.

The Federal Government reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian youth has access to quality education and equal opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to national development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.