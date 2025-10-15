spot_img
October 15, 2025 - 3:20 PM

NUC, UK Renew Partnership to Strengthen Higher Education

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nuc, Nysc Strengthen Partnership To Enhance Graduate Mobilization
Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu FCVSN, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to promoting sustainable higher education and expanding access for Nigeria’s growing youth population.

He made this known at the MYiO UK–Nigeria Education Forum, held on October 13, 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The forum brought together education leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from Nigeria and the United Kingdom to explore new avenues for collaboration aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s higher education system.

In his remarks, Professor Ribadu highlighted the emerging opportunities within the Nigerian University System (NUS) for cooperation through Transnational Education (TNE) partnerships. He noted that such partnerships are critical in enhancing the quality and global relevance of university education in Nigeria.

The NUC boss drew attention to the Commission’s TNE Guidelines, which serve as a comprehensive regulatory framework for collaboration between Nigerian and foreign universities.

The guidelines outline six approved models for transnational education delivery, covering various modes of academic engagement, including joint degrees, twinning programs, and franchise arrangements.

Professor Ribadu explained that these models were carefully designed to ensure that all partnerships adhere to international standards while aligning with Nigeria’s national educational priorities.

He emphasized that the NUC remains committed to fostering innovative partnerships that improve quality assurance, expand access, and promote internationalization within Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

The forum also provided an opportunity for participants to share insights on policy reforms, institutional collaboration, and capacity-building initiatives that can further strengthen the UK–Nigeria education relationship for mutual benefit.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
