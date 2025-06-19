Benue Protest: Group Demands Probe into Security Forces’ Use of Force on Grieving Demonstrators

Hope Behind Bars Africa (HBBA), a civil society organization, has called on both the Federal and Benue State Governments to urgently investigate the reported use of force by security agents during a peaceful protest in Benue State.

In a statement signed by HBBA’s Senior Communication Officer, Obinna Ejiogu, the group condemned the deployment of teargas by security personnel to disperse demonstrators who had gathered to mourn the brutal killing of over 100 residents in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area.

“The investigation should lead to disciplinary action against officers found guilty of misconduct. We condemn the use of teargas by some security forces to disperse peaceful protesters in Benue,” Ejiogu said.

He explained that the demonstrators, mostly mourning community members from Yelwata and Makurdi, had come out on June 15 dressed in black attire, holding placards with messages such as “Stop the Killings,” “We Are Not Safe,” and “We Deserve Protection.” Their march started from the Lafia-Makurdi highway and continued through the state capital, demanding decisive government action in response to the massacre.

Despite the peaceful nature of the march, Ejiogu said eyewitnesses confirmed that security operatives fired teargas canisters at the crowd, leading to panic and injuries among the protesters.

“Peaceful protest is not a crime, it is a right. When citizens are brutalised or tear-gassed for expressing pain and demanding justice, the state itself undermines democracy. These people are not just statistics, they are mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. Their lives were taken, their homes destroyed. And when they rose in grief to say ‘enough is enough,’ they were silenced. That is not justice,” he said.

He stressed that the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and protected by various international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

HBBA is urging the Benue State Government to make a clear and public commitment to safeguarding the right to peaceful assembly, while also calling on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch an independent inquiry into the incident and other instances of forceful clampdowns on civic actions.

The organization also demanded comprehensive support for displaced residents, including legal representation, psychological care, and emergency aid. In addition, it advocated for sustained and coordinated security operations in vulnerable communities, transparent investigations into the killings, and accountability for those who failed to protect lives.

“Most importantly, we urge the government to uphold the constitutional rights of citizens, including the right to peaceful protest. We also urge them to treat victims not as statistics, but as human beings who deserve justice and dignity,” Ejiogu added.