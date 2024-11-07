FG Declares Ogun Community Open Defecation-Free

The Federal Government has certified Ikenne Local Government Area in Ogun State as Open Defecation-Free.

This milestone was achieved through collaborative efforts to improve hygiene and sanitation in the area.

The award was presented to the local government at a ceremony held at Eco-Centre, Ikenne. Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, representing the local government, emphasized the importance of maintaining the new status.

As the state’s Lead Sanitation Officer, she highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring widespread adoption of hygienic practices across Ogun.

Efforts by the state government, under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, have led to the construction of sanitation facilities in over 170 communities within the Ikenne area.

These initiatives aim to support the state’s target of achieving a statewide Open Defecation-Free status by 2025.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, represented by a senior official, acknowledged the progress made as a step towards meeting national sanitation goals.

He urged public and private stakeholders to provide accessible toilet facilities to sustain the progress and curb waterborne diseases.

The event was attended by government officials, traditional rulers, and representatives of development partners, all of whom reiterated their commitment to promoting better hygiene across Ogun State.