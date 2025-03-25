FG Begins Investigation of CFA 7m Intercepted By Customs in Ogun 

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have begun investigation of the sum of CFA 7m intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, along the Idiroko Border in Ogun State.

The investigation of the CFA 7m, which is about N17m ( Seventeen Million Naira) commenced on Tuesday after it was handed over to the EFCC by the Customs’ Area Comptroller for the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu at Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Speaking during the handing over, Shuaibu said the foreign currency stashed in 5,000 denomination was being smuggled from Nigeria en route the Idiroko border to the neighbouring Republic of Benin.

According to him, the bag containing the cash was uncovered by operatives of the NCS along the Baggage Road in Idiroko where it was left at a corner by a yet-to-be-identified courier.

“On March 20, 2025, our officers on duty at outward Baggage Hall spotted a bag suspected to be carrying an unlawful content. On thorough examination, it was discovered to contain new mint foreign currency notes.”

“Our officers conducted a search on the bag, in line with the provisions of the Section 6 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and discovered the bag to be containing foreign currency.

“On examination; it was discovered to contain 7,000,000 CFA.

“It might interest you to know that failure to declare any cash amounting to the seized currency runs contrary to the Anti-money laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995,” he said.

He added that handing over the cash to the EFCC for further investigations was part of the Service’s efforts at fostering inter-agency collaboration, particularly in line with the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi

While receiving the exhibit, Head, Investigations, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Moses Oguzi, commended the Management of the NCS for its vigilance and commitment towards safe-guarding the nation’s borders.

Ogunzi, who spoke on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ahmad Ghali, assured that the Commission would conduct a thorough forensic investigation of the cash found by officers of the NCS.

“This is a reminder that no effort will be spared in holding accountable those who seek to undermine the integrity of our financial systems”, he said.