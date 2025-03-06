FG Approves N10.3 Billion for Medical Supplies

The Federal Executive Council has approved N10.3 billion for the procurement of medical products to improve healthcare access and affordability in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, made this known after the council’s fourth meeting of the year on Wednesday.

A portion of the funds, N997 million, will be used to buy third-line antiretroviral drugs for people living with HIV.

This move aims to ensure continued treatment amid shifts in global health funding and a push for local financing.

Another part of the budget focuses on diabetes care.

The government is investing N2 billion in diagnostic test kits for blood glucose monitoring, which will be produced by a Lagos-based company.

Diabetes is a growing health concern in Nigeria, with many affected individuals unaware of their condition.

By supporting local manufacturers, the government aims to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

In addition, N4.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of essential medicines, including antibiotics, anti-hypertensive, and anti-diabetic drugs.

These will be distributed to make treatments more affordable for patients.

The council also approved N2.1 billion for medical equipment and hospital upgrades.

This includes the procurement of a mobile X-ray machine and the rehabilitation of a 64-slice CT scan at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

The improvements are expected to enhance diagnostic services and make the hospital a key referral center for the region.