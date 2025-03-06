Bitcoin Recovers Its $92,000 Price Tag Before The Crypto Summit

Bitcoin’s price has risen by 6.23%, reaching more than $92,000 despite mixed market sentiment.

Analysts are predicting key resistance levels before the eagerly awaited US Crypto Summit.

With the global market capitalization increasing 4.89% to regain the $3 trillion threshold, the cryptocurrency industry saw a comeback.

This encouraging development, which occurs right before the planned Crypto Summit, is boosting investors’ optimism.

However, despite these positive tendencies, trade volumes have declined by 20.30%, showing caution in the market. The Fear & Greed Index is still at 30, indicating persistent anxiety.

Although short-term traders should feel reassured by Bitcoin’s price recovery from its 24-hour low of $86,987.02 to current levels of about $92,000, the decline in volume to $51.84 billion highlights a cautious market sentiment.

Other notable gainers

Prominent cryptocurrencies like XRP and Ethereum have also experienced increases, with XRP rising 4.02% to $2.54 and Ethereum rising 6.42% to $2,316.35. With a 5.52% rise, Solana followed suit, hitting $149.98.

Among the top gainers, MOVE led the pack with a remarkable 26.02% increase to $0.4983, followed by ONDO with a 21.94% increase and Bitcoin Cash with a 19.99% increase. On the other hand, certain assets saw declines of 0.36%, Mantra OM by 1.51%, and Story IP by 8.48%.

For Bitcoin to confirm a positive trajectory, analyst Michaël van de Poppe stressed the significance of breaking the $91,500 resistance mark. “The market may trend towards a potential new all-time high of $109,000 if this level holds,” he said.

“Trump’s tariff delay has eased concerns, pushing major coins higher,” added Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of Mudrex. With good support at $87,600, Bitcoin will likely climb to $95,000 if Bitcoin maintains these levels.

What To Note

The US Crypto Summit, which is set for March 7, is anticipated to be a significant occasion for the cryptocurrency industry.

With more than 25 attendees, including members of the Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets, the conference has the potential to bring about important policy and regulatory changes.

“People are unsure and waiting to see what happens next, e.g., US Crypto Summit,” Bitcoin Malaya said in response to the excitement.

This hopeful recovery follows Bitcoin’s November decline below $80,000 due to geopolitical unrest and tariff concerns. The market is waiting for more clarification from the summit, which is anticipated to impact Bitcoin’s future greatly.

In this dynamic environment, traders must be cautious in monitoring price movements and market news due to the persistent investor caution and “Extreme Fear” mindset.