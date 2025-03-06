All-Share Index Drops 0.44%, Marks Three-Day Losing Streak; Tantalizer & Uhomreit Lead

On March 5, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index closed at 106,436.48, down 467.77 points, marking three straight days of negative trade.

This reduction corresponds with a drop in trading volume and represents a 0.44% drop from the previous day’s closing of 106,904.25.

The daily trading volume decreased by 1.49% to 389.5 million shares from 395.4 million the previous day.

Market capitalization dropped from the reported N66.9 trillion to N66.6 trillion over 11,423 transactions.

Among the gainers, TANTALISER and UHOMREIT experienced gains of 9.64% and 8.84%, respectively. Conversely, CONHALLPLC and CAVERTON decreased by 9.87% and 10%, respectively.

Interestingly, FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP drove trading activity and substantially contributed to the total number of trades.

Market Summary

ASI: 106,436.48 (-0.44%)

Previous ASI: 106,904.25

YTD Performance: +3.41%

Volume Traded: 389.5M shares

Market Cap: N66.6T

Top Gainers

TANTALIZER: +9.64% to N2.16

UHOMREIT: +8.84% to N52.95

CHAMPION: +7.69% to N4.20

CWG: +5.70% to N8.35

DEAPCAP: +5.56% to N0.95

Top Losers

CAVERTON: -10.00% to N2.52

CONHALLPLC: -9.87% to N3.56

ETERNA: -9.66% to N34.15

FTNCOCOA: -9.52% to N1.52

LINKASSURE: -9.09% to N1.20

Volume of trades

With 47.9 million shares traded, FIDELITYBK led trading activity. ACCESSCORP came in second with 35.6 million shares.

With 29 million shares traded, UBA did well as well. Furthermore, the total trading volume was boosted by 27 million shares from JAIZBANK and 21.6 million from ZENITHBANK.

Value of trade

OKOMUOIL was the best performer in terms of trading value, enabling transactions of N2.5 billion. In line with this, ZENITHBANK added N1 billion to the daily total.

FIDELITYBK completed the trade numbers with N803.4 million, while UBA and ACCESSCORP contributed N1 billion and N853.8 million, respectively.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

There were no movements in the price activity within the SWOOT category.

ZENITHBANK experienced a 1.78% loss in the FUGAZ category, while GTCO saw a 0.85% decline. FBNH also experienced a 0.35% decline.

On the other hand, ACCESSCORP stayed constant at 0.00%, while UBA increased by 0.84%.

Forecast for the market

After falling three days in a row and breaking below the 107,000 threshold, the All-Share Index looks to be beginning a correction phase.