Federalism or Feudalism? Nigeria’s Unsettling Centralization of Power

Nigeria is a Nation of contradictions. We speak the language of unity, diversity and inclusion, yet the political structures we have erected tell a story of centralization and control. Appointments have become predictable.

Nigeria talks a lot about unity and progress, but the reality is often quite different. We are told we are a diverse nation, rich in culture and resources, but when you look closer, it becomes clear that the power in this country is concentrated in the hands of a small few. Take a look at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). These should be the institutions that serve the entire country, representing over 200 million people, yet they are often run by a handful of people from the same region, all speaking the same dialect, and all connected by the same network of influence.

When Bayo Ojulari runs NNPC, Zacch Adedeji is leading FIRS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi is heading Customs, Olayemi Cardoso is steering the CBN, and Olanipekun Olukoyede is at the helm of EFCC, it starts to look more like an exclusive club than a national government. These names aren’t just titles, they’re symbols of how power is held tight in the hands of a select few. This is not governance. This is control. This is the political equivalent of a family holding onto power while the rest of the country is left to watch from the sidelines.

You would think that with the size and diversity of Nigeria, federalism would allow for more inclusion, more representation of all regions. That’s what it’s supposed to do. But instead, we keep seeing the same pattern. Whether under Tinubu or Buhari, it’s the same people, the same families, the same networks of power. This isn’t an isolated issue. It’s a systemic failure, a refusal to share power and make room for real meritocracy.

Look at countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, or South Africa. Their central institutions, like the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, or the South African Revenue Service, don’t cater to just one group. These nations know that true progress comes when everyone gets a seat at the table, when you have diversity in leadership, and when power isn’t hoarded by the same few elites.

In Nigeria, loyalty seems more important. We are constantly told that the country is full of talented, brilliant people, yet somehow, only a handful of individuals from the same backgrounds are ever deemed “qualified” for leadership positions. So, what happens to the rest of us, the ones who are just as capable, just as talented? Why are they ignored? Why is this “meritocracy” so selective?

The consequences of this are felt by every Nigerian. When power is hoarded, policies serve only the few. This leaves the country’s economy in tatters, critical sectors underdeveloped, and ordinary citizens struggling to get by. Take the fuel crisis, for example. Nigeria is an oil-rich country, yet its citizens are still forced to stand in long queues just to fill their tanks. The Naira continues to lose value, inflation skyrockets, but those in charge remain insulated from the chaos they have helped create.

Within the ruling party itself, there are whispers of frustration. People are unhappy with how things are being run, but fear of speaking out keeps most quiet. It’s a dangerous game, one that ensures the same small group of people stay in power, even as the rest of the nation suffers.

But this problem goes deeper than just one administration.

This problem transcends Tinubu. It predates Buhari.

It’s about a culture that has long since been built around political patronage, where positions of power are treated as trophies to be won, not as tools for serving the people. Nigeria’s leadership is stuck in the past, more concerned with holding onto power than with moving the country forward.

The truth is, leadership in Nigeria isn’t about representing the interests of the people, it’s about ensuring that a select few maintain their grip on power. This lack of true federalism is evident in the appointments that are made time and time again. It’s as though the system is rigged to ensure that only those who align with the interests of the ruling elites have access to the top positions. It’s a game where the odds are stacked against anyone who isn’t part of the inner circle.

It’s easy to see that things aren’t working. But change won’t come from those benefiting from the system. It will come when the Nigerian people, from all corners of the country, demand a government that actually represents them. A government where competence matters more than who you know or where you come from. Until that happens, Nigeria will remain trapped in this cycle of exclusion, with a government that continues to operate more like a feudal system than a democracy.

The challenge now is for the Nigerian people to wake up and demand better. It’s time for us to stop accepting the status quo. We need to fight for a system that represents all Nigerians,not just the few who have the privilege of sitting at the top. Federalism should mean that every region has a voice, every community has a stake in the decisions that are made, and every citizen has an opportunity to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Until that happens, Nigeria will stay trapped in this never-ending cycle. This isn’t democracy. It’s feudalism in disguise. And as long as this continues, we’ll be stuck with the same old game,one where the names change, but the power remains with the few, and the rest of the country is left to wait for change that never comes.

Have you ever thought about what would happen if President Tinubu and the heads of these parastatals sat down for one of their meetings? At this point, it’s safe to say they could all drop the formalities of speaking English and just have a good old conversation in their local dialects. Why bother struggling with a language they don’t need when they are all from the same circle? It would save a lot of time and make the meeting much more relaxed, don’t you think?

The point is clear, this isn’t just about political elites. This is about the future of Nigeria. And until we break free from the system of exclusion and centralization, nothing is going to change.

Stephanie Shaakaa

University of Agriculture, Makurdi,

Benue State.