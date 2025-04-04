Delta: APC, PDP, LP To Feature One Governorship Candidate in 2027 -Guwor 

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, has said there is no vacancy in Government House in 2027.

Speaking when he hosted the Executive and Members of “Unique Ladies for Sheriff” at his official residence in Asaba, the Speaker stated that there would be only one governorship candidate for Delta State in the 2027 general elections: the incumbent Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

He explained that Governor Oborevwori’s performance in the past 22 months as Governor of Delta State speaks volumes, stressing that Deltans have decided to reciprocate the good work with another term of office.

Flanked by his wife, Timiebi, Hon Guwor noted that Oborevwori has and will continue to fulfill his electioneering promises to the people and would never be slowed down by the antics of few individuals who never wished the state well.

He said, “there will be only one governorship candidate in Delta State in the 2027. Our governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is not chor, chor Governor but an Administrator who allows his works speak for him. He has done very well and Deltans are proud of him.

“In 2023, the victory for our party was 21 to 4 local government areas. In 2027 it will be 25 over 25 local government areas. Not again will any local government be won by opposition party. Members of the Delta State Assembly will strongly stand behind the Governor as he is determined to further promote accelerated development in the state”.

The Speaker commended the women group for standing firm with Oborevwori and mobilizing support for his reelection as Governor of Delta State.

Guwor explained that the unity of purpose by members of the group, has complimented the efforts of the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state, which has always championed oneness amongst party faithfuls in Delta state.

“The slogan of the group clearly sent the message across. There is no vacancy in government house in 2027. I commend the effort which is complimenting and strengthening what the party is doing to ensure that the state remains in the part of progress.

“Deltans are united for the second term of our Governor because he has done well and has shown commitment to deliver more dividends of democracy in the state.

“I enjoy you to keep up the great work of mobilizing the people for our party and I thank you so very much for the birthday wishes and gift”, Guwor added.

Earlier, the National President of Unique Ladies for Sheriff, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, said the group is made up of formidable PDP women politicians to support the Governor in moving the state forward in all fronts.

She thanked the Speaker for support and on behalf of the group wished him well as he marks his 46th birthday anniversary.

Joined to receive the women were the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Arthur Akpowowo, Majority Leader, Dr Emeka Nwaobi, Deputy Chief Whip, Fred Martins, Majority Whip, Bernard Odior, member Representing Burutu 2, Pereotu Oloye and a former member of the House, Daniel Mayuku.