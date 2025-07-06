Federal Ministry of Education Partners with NEEM Foundation to Tackle Out-of-School Children Crisis

In a bid to address the pressing issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Education has partnered with the NEEM Foundation to bring hope and education to vulnerable children, particularly girls.

The partnership, announced today by the Ministry on their official X handle, aims to drive inclusive policies and programs that will ensure no child is left behind. With an estimated 18.3 million children out of school in Nigeria, this initiative is a crucial step towards achieving Education for All.

“We are committed to transforming the lives of vulnerable girls and restoring hope through education and psychosocial support,” said the Ministry. “Every child matters, and we believe that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all.”

The partnership will focus on bringing out-of-school girls back to classrooms, improving access to quality education, and providing support systems to ensure that these children stay in school. The NEEM Foundation’s expertise in empowering vulnerable girls and promoting education will be instrumental in driving this initiative forward.

“We are excited to partner with the Federal Ministry of Education to tackle the out-of-school children crisis,” said a spokesperson for the NEEM Foundation. “Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every child has access to quality education.”

This partnership is part of a broader effort by the Federal Government to address the out-of-school children crisis. With a N50 billion allocation in the 2025 budget for education, the government is demonstrating its commitment to improving access to education and promoting socio-economic development.

As the partnership takes off, stakeholders are optimistic that it will yield positive results and contribute to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. With the collective efforts of the Federal Ministry of Education, NEEM Foundation, and other partners, there is hope that Nigeria can achieve its goal of Education for All and ensure that every child has access to quality education.