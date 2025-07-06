Vice President Shettima Attends 2025 Nigerian Army Day in Kaduna

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Kaduna State for the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

He was welcomed by Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, and other top government and security officials.

Kaduna was chosen to host this year’s celebration because of its importance to the military. The state is home to major military institutions such as the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, both of which play a vital role in training military leaders.

The Nigerian Army Day is held every year to honour the sacrifices of the Nigerian Army and to highlight its strength and dedication to protecting the country.

