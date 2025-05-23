FCTA to Take Over 4,794 Properties Over Unpaid Ground Rent

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will begin taking possession of 4,794 properties in Abuja from Monday, May 26, 2025, due to non payment of ground rent for periods ranging from 10 to 43 years.

The affected properties are located in key districts, including Central Area, Garki I & II, Wuse I & II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape.

This was made known during a press briefing on Friday by the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka and Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, and Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima.

The FCTA emphasized that the repossession is in line with existing laws and will proceed regardless of ownership.

Among the properties is the land housing the PDP national headquarters. The FCTA revealed that over N6.9 billion is owed in ground rent by 8,375 defaulters.

Properties with debts under 10 years were given a 21-day grace period to comply or face revocation.