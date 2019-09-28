Fayose Bombed As Islamists Strike Again, Killing &  Abducting 10 Persons

Former Ekiti State Governor in Western Nigeria, Ayodele Fayose, has come under a severe bombardment by an Islamic group just as the rampaging Jihadists in the North-East axis of Nigeria forced Borno State to bleed again.

Seven citizens were allegedly killed along Damaturu-Biu Road on Thursday, when a golf car ran into an IED planted on the road by suspected Boko Haram fighters.

Commuters along the road claimed the golf car was carrying seven passengers, and that the insurgents also abducted 10 other persons during the attack.

Before this latest development, news had filtered out that the insurgents attacked Mafa killing two people and burnt down a market in the area.

Though attempts to get official reactions from the authorities did not yield any fruit, a senior military officer in Maiduguri, the bleeding Borno State capital, however confirmed the incident.

The bloodletting came as the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic group, says Fayose must be held accountable for alleged stolen funds in Ekiti.

MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Friday unleashed missiles on the former governor for allegedly attempting to intimidate the state House of Assembly which has initiated the process of investigating his administration.

‘’Fayose lives in a dream world. He has forgotten that power is transient. He has forgotten that permanent power belongs to the Supreme Creator. He still imagines that he has immunity. Ekiti State Assembly should call Fayose’s bluff. His days of impunity are definitely over.

‘’Imagine this ex-governor invading the state’s House of Assembly for ‘daring’ to initiate investigations into financial dealings in the state under him. We condemn that invasion. Fayose’s behavior is undemocratic, unparliamentary and therefore unacceptable. He should follow due process and respect the rule of law.

‘’Fayose was just showing his true colour anyway. He never had any respect for decorum. Was it not Fayose who invaded a high court in Ekiti and allegedly slapped a judge? Was it not Fayose who prevented operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from accosting Fani Kayode’s wife? Was it not Fayose who invaded a bank in Ekiti to compel illegal, unlawful and illegitimate payment to Fani Kayode’s wife?

‘’Fayose’s cup of impunity, illegalities and excesses is full beyond its brim. It is already spilling. His invasion of the Ekiti House of Assembly on 29th August, 2019 was an attempt to mop up. That attempt has failed. Fayose must account for the people’s money’’, the Islamic group said.

While likening Fayose to the proverbial vegetable seller for invading the state House of Assembly before an invitation could be extended to him, the group said, ‘’there is no other logical explanation for Fayose’s invasion of Ekiti Assembly than an attempt to foreclose investigations into his poor handling of the financial affairs of Ekiti during his tenure as governor. Our people say When a vegetable hawker is called but he responds by claiming that his vegetable is not from the dumpsite (even before he is accused), we must know that something is fishing.

‘’Fayose can be likened to this proverbial vegetable seller. Haba! The House has merely deliberated over extending an invitation to him. That invitation has not reached him but as soon as he heard about it, he called the speaker to ask him if the report was true.

‘’That phone call itself was a dishonourable act. It was an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ekiti State House of Assembly. It was most demeaning and highly condescending. The ex-governor acted far below his status.’’