Fani Kayode Praises Tinubu

Former Aviation Minister and Nigeria’s enfant terrible Femi Fani Kayode has poured encomium on National Leader of the APC Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his courage to aspire for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023. In a tweet, FFK, as he is popularly called wrote:

“I am not in Bola Tinubu’s party but I commend him for having the courage to aspire to be Pres. in 2023. How many southern politicians from either @OfficialAPCNg or @OfficialPDPNig have had the guts to do that? If nothing else he has challenged the myth that the north owns Nigeria”.

Tinubu is widely rumoured to be nursing presidential ambitions in 2023. His critics say this ambition is a major reason he is scheming to have his loyalists everywhere including being in control of the APC structure, in strategic political appointments and in the leadership of the National Assembly.