Fake Healthcare Group Caught in Port Harcourt, One Arrested

Officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have uncovered a group pretending to offer free medical help in the Abuloma area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The group was reportedly acting like missionaries and giving out fake and unregistered drugs to the public.

The arrest followed a tip-off from residents who noticed unusual activities at a town hall in the area.

Acting on the information, NAFDAC officials raided the venue last Friday and found several people waiting to receive the supposed treatment.

A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs. Gladys Theophilus, was caught administering the products and was immediately arrested.

The main suspect, who posed as a doctor, is currently on the run.

During the raid, NAFDAC officials found various products being used on unsuspecting victims, including eye drops, bottled water, cleansers, and tablets.

These items were labelled with names like “Evangelist Jenkins’ Supernatural Water” and claimed to cure several health issues, such as goitre, cancer, arthritis, rashes, fibroids, cataracts, and glaucoma.

However, none of the products were registered or had the required approval numbers or addresses of manufacturers.

Reports gathered showed that some users of the fake eye drops ended up with swollen eyes.

When they complained, the fake doctor reportedly assured them that the swelling meant the drug was working, saying it was a way of pushing out impurities from their eyes.

NAFDAC’s team, led by the Rivers State Coordinator Emmanuel Onogwu, seized all the fake products and took them to the zonal office for further examination.

The agency has confirmed that the arrested woman will be taken to court, while efforts continue to catch the others involved.

The South-South Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Chukwuma Oligbu, warned the public to stay away from people pretending to be evangelists or healthcare givers who offer unverified treatments.

He noted that using such products is risky, especially when they are not approved by any recognised authority.