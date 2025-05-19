China Sets Sights on Establishing Electric Vehicles Factories In Nigeria

The Chinese Government is establishing vehicle (EV) factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria in an effort to boost economic ties between the two countries.

The News Chronicles understands that Segun Omori, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, issued a statement on Sunday regarding this matter.

In Tomori’s words, the discussions of the plans happened during a recent bilateral meeting between Minister Alake and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai.

According to the statement, the Chinese envoy emphasized deeper collaboration between China and Nigeria, particularly in the solid minerals industry. He allegedly stated that the proposed EV plants would be a big step toward realizing Nigeria’s mineral potential and promoting local value addition.

Tomori also noted that Ambassador Dunhai expressed China’s support for Africa’s industrialization, a fundamental component of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy strategy. He mentioned recent high-level meetings between President Bola Tinubu and President Xi Jinping during Tinubu’s state visit to China, which were intended to move bilateral relations closer to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Chinese companies are already significantly involved in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing,” the ambassador stated. “We aim to deepen this collaboration, especially in line with President Tinubu’s eight-point agenda, which includes economic diversification through the development of solid minerals.”

China Supports Mining Sector Regulation

In response to Dr. Alake’s worries about illicit mining activities by some Chinese enterprises, Ambassador Dunhai reaffirmed his government’s commitment to regulatory compliance.

According to Tomori, the ambassador reaffirmed that the Chinese government has a strict zero-tolerance stance toward unlawful activity and urges all citizens and businesses to operate within Nigeria’s legal and regulatory framework. He also stated that Chinese companies have been directed to adopt significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities while adhering to strict environmental and safety regulations.

According to the statement, the ambassador stated that the Chinese embassy in Nigeria would continue to support efforts to prosecute noncompliant businesses and develop sector oversight systems.

Minister Alake doubled down on the statement that the Nigerian Government is driving towards sustainable development through electric mobility, citing the nation’s vast lithium deposits as an incentive for local manufacturing of EVs and batteries.

“We have taken decisive steps against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While these are isolated incidents, they tarnish the image of the many compliant Chinese firms,” Alake continued. “We need your continued cooperation to ensure that culprits are held accountable.”

He also reiterated that the Nation remains open to accommodate genuine investors and is committed to ensuring that mining operations in the country focus on local value addition.

“With our abundance of lithium, we want to see investments in local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. This is crucial for driving industrial growth and achieving sustainable development,” he concluded.

What To Note

China continues to be Nigeria’s major import source. According to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) 2024 trade report, imports from China increased substantially to N14.14 trillion in 2024, up from N6.6 trillion in 2023, cementing China’s position as Nigeria’s main import partner.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electric vehicle (EV) scene has been gaining traction on several fronts. For example, C&I Leasing Plc recently announced plans to expand its electric vehicle operations at its Ghanaian subsidiary. The decision came after an impressive oversubscription to its Series 5 Commercial Paper issuance, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s sustainable transportation plan.