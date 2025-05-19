Not Yet Time for North to Produce President– Ossai Fires Back At El Rufai

A fresh wave of political tension is brewing over the presidency, as Ossai Ovie Success, a known social commentator and aide to the Delta State Governor, has cautioned northern politicians against attempting to determine the country’s presidential future.

Reacting via a Facebook post, Ossai criticized former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over comments that suggested northern politicians could influence whether or not a sitting president completes two terms.

According to Ossai, the idea that any political bloc—no matter how united—can single-handedly dictate the trajectory of a presidential tenure is both misguided and presumptuous.

“Nasir El-Rufai think the Northern politicians can just wake up one morning and dictate whether a president gets a second term or not,” he wrote.

“I am disappointed in his mentality.”

Sounding the alarm in no uncertain terms, the Delta government aide emphasized that no region holds the exclusive power to decide the outcome of the presidency once the electoral mandate has been secured.

“Newsflash: the North doesn’t get to decide who serves two terms. No matter how tight their coalition is, they can’t stop Tinubu’s plans.

He’s gonna ride out his eight years as President, no questions asked,” the post read.

Ossai’s statement adds to the growing friction surrounding the debate on power rotation and regional influence in national politics.