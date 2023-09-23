Facebook Undergoes Minor Changes

In a subtle yet significant move, Meta’s Facebook has quietly unveiled a fresh look for its logo, wordmark, and reaction emojis.

The updated logo, though retaining its familiar lowercase “f,” now sports a slightly deeper shade of blue and a flatter design.

Meta’s spokesperson stated,

“Our intention was to create a refreshed design of the Facebook logo that was bolder, electric, and everlasting.

“Each of the distinctive new refinements drives greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity.

“We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to be more visually accessible in our app and provides stronger contrast for the ‘f’ to stand apart.”

This change isn’t limited to just the logo.

Meta has already updated its website with the new logo, and the Facebook wordmark has also undergone a transformation.

It now uses the Facebook Sans font and features the same blue color tone as the revamped logo.

In a bid to enhance the accessibility and refresh the brand’s appearance, Meta is embracing these alterations.

The social media giant emphasized that Facebook currently boasts over 2 billion daily active users, and the updated identity aims to offer a distinctive and rejuvenated look to the platform.

Alongside these modifications, Meta has fine-tuned the reaction emojis, subtly adjusting their colors.

Users can expect to see these changes in the coming months, as Meta gears up for a major overhaul of the Facebook app, set to be rolled out in phases.

