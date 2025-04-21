Nearly a Year On, Taraba Governor’s Appointees Still Unpaid

Nearly a year after their appointments, most of the aides appointed by Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas have yet to receive any salaries or allowances.

Governor Kefas began announcing the appointments through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Gibon Kataps, on June 19, 2024.

The first list included 134 names, followed by another 61 on June 25. Additional names were released afterward, bringing the total number of appointees comprising Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants to 1,764.

Although the aides were officially inaugurated on February 25, 2025, and completed their documentation two days later, most have not received appointment letters.

Only a few such as Hon. Emmanuel Bello (Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications), Hon. Charles Maijankai (Special Adviser on Security Matters), and Hon. Josiah Sabo Kente (Special Adviser on Political Matters) were issued official letters.

According to sources, the remaining appointees only found out about their roles through lists shared on social media.

Several appointees, who spoke anonymously for fear of repercussions, expressed frustration over the lack of salaries and allowances.

They appealed to the governor to take swift action to include them in the payroll, saying they’ve faced financial hardship and pressure from their communities since their appointments were made public.

They lamented that, despite taking on responsibilities and representing the government in their localities, they’ve received no financial support to cover their expenses.