Explosion at Kano Scrap Metal Factory Kills Five, Injures Several.

An explosion at a metal scrap factory in Mariri, along the Kano–Maiduguri Road, has claimed the lives of five people, with several others currently receiving treatment in a hospital, on Saturday.

According to the Kano State Police Command, the incident occurred while a group of labourers were offloading metal scrap from a truck reportedly brought from Damaturu in Yobe State.

Police officers arrived at the scene promptly and evacuated the victims to the hospital for treatment.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who visited the site in plain clothes, ordered the immediate closure of the facility by the Command’s Bomb Disposal Unit to prevent any further explosions.