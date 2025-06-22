Solutions to the Deceptions and Corruption on International Versus National Contracts

Corruption at the personal level, company level, national level, and international levels exist and vary. The focus of my discussion is largely international deception and corruption, but I must briefly discuss or contrast it with the national level for some people to understand. Every form of authority comes with powers that may be abused, so the best of humankind must study to minimize such abuses of power, which can be intentionally on one part but unintentionally on another part. Rules, laws, regulations, penalties, institutions, re-educations, etc become vital in fighting corruption. Although a worldwide cooperation against international corruption would have been most ideal, it will be harder to achieve because some of the most powerful countries do sometimes benefit through international corruption, so they may forward excuses that the naive will buy. Continental, regional, or even new national measures can be enacted to totally defeat or minimize international corruption. So which journalists and politicians will not just echo me publicly, but strive towards realization, including crippling the so-called powerful countries that may oppose our goals.

Brief contrast: When a police officer or immigration officer is involved in corruption with a private citizen, we categorize it as personal corruption that may be under $10 in many African countries and still demands what measures to prevent such and may demand harsher punishment. Due to time and space limitations, let us fast forward to anti- corruption measures at the national level. Using the Gambia as an example, The Gambia Public Procurement Authority was reportedly established in 2001 under president Jammeh and given new powers in subsequent dates. Does this mean the Gambia had little or no measures or office to minimize corruption through contracts at the national level? History, change of names, new powers between dates may be unnecessary discussion for today.

However, my verifiable points are that president Jawara is arguably the worst Gambian president on mass corruption. Which institutions he initiated to fight corruption and how effective they were is another long debate I am avoiding for today. However, we all know Jawara was not extremely corrupt at the personal level, but his indifference or even encouraging of mass corruption led to the 1981 unsuccessful deadly coup and the successful bloodless coup of 1994 that led to countless suffering and even deaths of Gambians and even non-Gambians (Ghanians massacre as verifiable example). So corruption varyingly kills from poverty, malnutrition, poor services during Jawara; then it contributes a lot more than atom’s weight to many other ills. Although Jammeh is the most corrupt Gambian president at the personal level, Jammeh is arguably the ‘hard savior’ of the Gambia on mass corruption, including GPPA starting and having new powers under his watch to minimize corruption between companies and government (national level). Jammeh was not the smartest person and not humble enough to hire smart and caring folks, so there were many loopholes at GPPA, but how was your country between administrations and change of minister or which top officials for change?

Fast forward to President Barrow, arguably the least educated or least intelligent Gambian president, but he is humble and caring enough to have studied and hired smart people to close many loopholes at the GPPA. So we can argue the Lord of anti-corruption may be ‘slow’ but consistently helping the Gambia+ on reducing corruption at the national level, but will he speed up to help the Gambia, Africa, and the world to eliminate or significantly reduce international corruption? Well, He is inspiring me with beautiful ideas, but president Barrow switches between humility and arrogance, and he is largely ungrateful for knowledge. Will he learn, will he acknowledge+, and will he try to help other countries are all separate questions.

Although I give president Barrow a C or B level pass on fighting certain forms of corruption at the mid-level national level, I think President Barrow and many African presidents are at varying levels of F on confronting international corruption.

Measures on pre-awarding Contracts: You cannot tell me we need some rigorous GPPA regulations to award one million dollars construction contract, but a lot less regulated process to award 50 or 100 million dollars contract at the international level. When president Barrow revealed the Gambia unsuccessfully drilled five wells for oil and Gas exploration, it was news to many of us. He further revealed two of the wells were under his watch and it cost the Gambia 100 million dollars, wasted, but political words claim ‘prospects’ as dangerous empathy to a sleeping people with a sleeping president?

Like national contracts, we demand all international contracts to go through some form of advertisement by stages, where need be. For example, the Africa, West African, or Gambian Authority for international contracts can advertise, but also contact all potentially qualified companies to consider what offers they have for oil exploration in the Gambia, Ghana, or xyz. President Barrow revealed the two under his watch were FAR and Petronas, but He failed to state which companies president Jammeh used and how much it cost us. Gambian journalists I am ordering you to work on that, but Nigerian journalists and every country must similarly work on all bad contracts your nation suffered under which president, with which international companies and their country of origin. Is it possible that FAR and Petronas fooled Gambians under Jammeh and re-fooled us through Barrow, changed their names after bad press, or pocketed at least 10 billion dollars in Africa alone on failed oil exploration missions? What is their success versus failure rates on oil explorations? Do they tell you 90% chances of Gas or oil is under a mountain or xyz river, or have other companies they collaborate with to do one part and they do the killing, the finishing? These are multi-billion dollar companies who still need jobs, so they must share the risk or we find willing companies in China, Russia, etc, or we create our own companies for such. The Gambia lost $100 million dollars on two wells, so is it a good guess to say about $200 million for the five wells, until our Journalists lately do their job? How much for Ghana, Bissau, and each African country? My suggested measures can save Africa billions of dollars by putting a stop on these normalized and under challenged injustices.

AU, Ecowas, or xyz University Beyond Oil Exploration: We are blindly paying billions as gamble, but can we at least split the billions to safely gamble if we can train and have ten African oil drilling companies, who may still over rob us if we do not regulate and learn negotiation tactics? How many millions you need for the professors and you cannot tell me five years of training in theory and practical cannot yield acceptable results. After they graduate, how can we ascertain at least fifty percent of them work here or for a deceptive trusted Asian or Western company? Such a university can deal with many other natural resources.

