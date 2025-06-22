New Telecom Firm Joins Nigerian Market with 0724 Number

A new telecom operator, Lebara Nigeria, has joined the country’s mobile network space with a unique 0724 number series and plans to offer phone services differently.

The company introduced its operations this week, becoming the latest entrant in a market already occupied by MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

Lebara Nigeria announced that it now has full interconnectivity with all existing major telecom providers.

This means subscribers will be able to make and receive calls without any disruptions, even when contacting people on other networks.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to ensure a smooth experience right from its launch.

Holding a Tier 5 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) license — the highest telecom licence category in Nigeria — Lebara has assured customers that it is well-equipped with the required infrastructure and approval to operate across the country.

Unlike traditional telecom firms that focus on selling airtime, Lebara plans to offer voice bundles where users will buy minutes instead.

For example, if a customer buys 100 minutes and uses only 30 seconds, the remaining balance remains intact.

This model is aimed at giving subscribers more control and clarity over what they pay for.

The launch comes at a time when the telecom sector in Nigeria is rapidly growing, with over 220 million active mobile lines, based on recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The company hopes to attract users with this new approach and contribute to better service delivery and more choices for mobile phone users.