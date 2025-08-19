spot_img
Police Recover and Safely Destroy Bomb Near IDP Camp in Borno

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Police Recover and Safely Destroy Bomb Near IDP Camp in Borno State
The Borno State Police Command has recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried near an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Mallam Fatori.

According to the Command, the device was discovered on Monday August 18, 2025, around 4:30 p.m., after the Divisional Police Officer in Mallam Fatori received information about a suspicious object in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, quickly deployed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Maiduguri.

The team secured the area, carried out a search, and confirmed the presence of the buried device. It was safely moved to a secure location and destroyed without any injuries or damage to property.

Police also sensitized residents on safety measures and assured the community that monitoring of the area will continue to ensure the safety of locals and IDPs.

The Borno State Police Command urged the public to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious items or persons to the nearest police station.

