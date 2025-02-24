Ex-Army General Calls for New Security Strategy in Northwest Nigeria

Retired Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman, former Director of Army Public Relations, has called for a complete overhaul of the security strategy in Northwest Nigeria to address ongoing challenges.

Speaking at a two-day retreat in Kaduna for Katsina State officials and security experts, Kukasheka stressed the need to go beyond traditional security measures.

He pointed out that states like Katsina face serious issues, including banditry, kidnapping, and conflicts between herders and farmers, which threaten governance, economic growth, and social stability.

“Tackling these problems requires a mix of security operations, peacebuilding efforts, and conflict management strategies,” he said.

While praising Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s recent initiatives—such as setting up a community watch corps and creating a Ministry of Home Security—he urged a more comprehensive approach.

“We need to do more than just policing. Economic programs that give young people better opportunities, collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, and improved intelligence gathering are key,” Kukasheka emphasized.

He also noted that security isn’t just about military force—it requires good governance, hope, and opportunities for people to thrive.

“Security isn’t only about weapons and patrols; it’s about leadership, economic empowerment, and collective action,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another session, former Minister of Information Frank Nweke Jnr called for transformational leadership in Katsina State.

“Leadership that doesn’t improve people’s lives isn’t leadership it’s just holding a position,” Nweke stated.