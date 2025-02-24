Funke Akindele Declares Herself a Feminist, Speaks on Women’s Strength and Respect in Marriage

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has openly identified as a feminist. However, she made it clear that her views on feminism do not promote disrespect in marriage.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Akindele was seen advising the wife of popular skit maker, Kamo State.

She emphasized that while she strongly believes in women’s empowerment, she does not support women disrespecting their husbands. Instead, she urged both men and women to treat each other with kindness and respect.

“I’m a feminist, but I don’t support a woman disrespecting her husband. Do what is right,” she said. Akindele also stressed that women are not the weaker gender and should not be treated as such.

She called on men to recognize women’s value, treat them with care, and move away from outdated beliefs that confine women to just household roles.

Furthermore, the actress highlighted the importance of financial independence for women. She encouraged women to build and protect their economic power so they can contribute meaningfully to their homes and society.

“We women are strong and bold. Our financial strength is crucial, and we must protect it to support our husbands and ourselves,” she added.

Her statement has sparked discussions online, with many applauding her balanced approach to feminism—one that promotes equality, mutual respect, and the empowerment of women while upholding the values of marriage.