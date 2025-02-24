Osun LG Swearing-in, 2027 Opposition Plans, Pope Francis’ Health Update – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke swore in newly elected local government chairmen despite warnings from the police and federal government. The opposition APC, citing a Court of Appeal ruling, directed its reinstated chairmen and councilors to resume duties, rejecting allegations of fake news. APC’s national leadership condemned Adeleke’s actions as illegal and provocative, warning of threats to peace. PDP governors defended the election as democratic proof that power resides with the people. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde warned against turning Osun into a crisis zone and urged respect for the rule of law. A policy expert, Mallam Sulayman Nafiu, criticized the election as undemocratic, citing irregularities.

2. As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 elections, opposition figures—including Atiku, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso—are exploring alliances to challenge President Tinubu. Some analysts believe a united opposition could be formidable, while others argue that Tinubu’s political machinery remains dominant. Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai acknowledged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s role in driving economic reforms under President Obasanjo despite past criticisms. He credited Atiku for leading privatization efforts through the Bureau of Public Enterprises. Calls for a broader coalition have emerged, urging figures like Yemi Osinbajo and Nasir El-Rufai to join the opposition.

Meanwhile, the APC remains confident in Tinubu’s leadership, dismissing Atiku and Kwankwaso’s political relevance. Public sentiment is mixed, with many Nigerians frustrated by economic hardship and insecurity. Rising petrol prices and economic struggles may shape voter decisions as Northerners remain undecided about their 2027 support.

3. Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s treatment of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during a February 22, 2025 Senate session. Akpabio, through Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Ali Monguno, changed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat without prior discussion. This led to a confrontation when she insisted on her right to sit in her usual position. Akpabio ignored her protest and ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the chamber, but she resisted with support from other senators, sparking a rowdy session. Reacting on , Ibe labeled Akpabio a “misogynist” and “intolerant of opposition,” accusing him of using similar tactics to silence Senator Ireti Kingibe.

4. Aliko Dangote revealed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery holds over 500 million litres of petrol and produces enough fuel for local use and export. During a tour with Zambia’s Energy Minister, he stated that the refinery, valued at N600 billion, will reach full capacity (650,000 barrels per day) next month. According to Dangote, its high-quality fuel surpasses African and European standards. However, only 40% of output is used locally, with 60% exported, as financing discussions with Afreximbank continue. Vice President Davakumar Edwin highlighted the refinery’s strategic location, 104 million liters of daily production, and 4.742 billion liters of storage capacity. Zambia’s Energy Minister sought Dangote’s support to enhance energy security, citing reliance on Tanzania’s congested fuel facility and the need for competition in Zambia’s energy sector.

5. NSC Director General Bukola Olopade congratulated Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, on qualifying for the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament. Despite a rough start with three consecutive losses, the 2015 AfroBasket champions made a strong comeback, defeating Libya, Uganda, and Cape Verde (77-62) to secure their spot. Olopade praised their resilience and reaffirmed the NSC’s support for Nigerian basketball. 6. Over the weekend, Liverpool defeated Man City 2-0, extending their lead in the Premier League title race to 11 points. Newcastle edged past third-placed Nottingham Forest 4-3, while Rangers sacked manager Philippe Clement following a loss to St Mirren.

7. Contrary to false rumors claiming the death of Pope Francis, the Vatican reported that the pope remains in critical condition with early signs of kidney failure but is alert and responsive. He continues to receive high-flow oxygen after a recent respiratory crisis but has not shown signs of sepsis, a significant concern. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, given his age and pre-existing lung issues. Prayers for the 88-year-old pontiff have poured in globally, with Cardinal Dolan acknowledging concerns about his fragile health. In his absence, Archbishop Fisichella led Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, offering prayers for his recovery.

Meanwhile, Francis’ prewritten message requested prayers and reflected on the war in Ukraine. Medical updates noted stable but low platelet counts and anemia, for which he received a blood transfusion. While his condition remains serious, the Vatican has not indicated plans for his resignation.