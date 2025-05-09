Europa League: Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur to Lock Horns in Final

English clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both reached the finals of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night after a transcendent campaign in Europe’s second-tier tournament since it started.

United, who are unbeaten in the competition, ransacked Athletic Bilbao with a 4-1 emphatic victory, making it a 7-1 aggregate over both legs, one of their best performances this season. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Bodø/Glimt with a 2-0 win in the second leg away from home, achieving a 5-1 aggregate score.

What Happened?

Having won 3-0 in the first leg, Manchester United repeated the feat, this time scoring even more in Spain. They were trailing by a lone goal in the first half but somehow turned the game around, starting their scoring spree in the 72nd minute. Mason Mount scored the first following his return to form; Casemiro made it 2-1 at exactly the 80th minute. Five minutes later, Rasmus Højlund scored, and Mason completed his brace just a minute into extra time.

Tottenham held on with resilience despite playing away from home. They revived their winning mentality in the second half after the first half ended goalless. Dominic Solanke’s and Pedro Porro’s 63rd- and 69th-minute goals, respectively, were enough to fire the White Hart Lane side past Bodø/Glimt.

What’s Next?

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns in Bilbao, Spain, for the title on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.