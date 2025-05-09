Close Menu
    Sports
    Europa Conference Final: Chelsea and Betis Set for Showdown
    Photo Credit: Europa League
    Chelsea will face Real Betis in this season’s UEFA Europa Conference League final after securing a narrow 1-0 win over Djurgården in their semi-final second leg, sealing a 5-1 aggregate victory.
    Having already dominated the first leg with a 4-1 scoreline, Chelsea advanced thanks to a first-half goal from Dewsbury-Hall, setting them up for a chance to make history — they could become the first club ever to win all three tiers of European club competitions if they defeat Betis in the final.
    Real Betis, meanwhile, earned their spot after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in the second leg. Anthony netted early for Betis, while Roben Go Send struck twice to give them the lead. A last-minute equalizer from Fiorentina wasn’t enough, as Betis advanced with a 4-3 aggregate.
    What’s Next?
    Chelsea and Real Betis will clash in the Europa Conference League final at Stadion Śląska Wrocław on May 28, 2025.

