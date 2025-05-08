Anambra Breaks 34-Year Jinx as Tinubu Inaugurates New Government House, Governor’s Lodge

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated various legacy projects by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration on Thursday during a working visit to Anambra State.

The projects commissioned by the President included the New State Government House, the New Governor’s Lodge, built after 34 years of makeshift arrangements, the Solution Fun City, and the revamped House of Assembly.

Tinubu touched down at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, at about 12:14 p.m., alongside his entourage, which included the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu; the governors of Ogun State, Chief Dapo Abiodun; Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Enugu State, Peter Mbah; and Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works.

Tinubu was driven to the Solution Fun City, where he commissioned the Solution Fun City, and thereafter to the New Government House and the New Governor’s Lodge.

During the commissioning of the New Government House, Tinubu congratulated Soludo and the people of Anambra and described infrastructure as the backbone of development.

Addressing the people during the commissioning, Tinubu said, “Soludo is here providing solution and that solution is in infrastructure and in carrying people along in the area of development, serving people and building institutions.

“This is all about democracy, it is about prosperity. It is environmentally responsive governance.

“Well done, Mr Governor, for reflecting the quality of governance for the people of Anambra.

“Anambra is achieving great heights. Building our tomorrow, today. A leader like Governor Chukwuma Soludo is placing Anambra on the path of 21st-century development.

“You are a good thinker, you are a solution provider. We can go places together. Building Nigeria. Building the future. Using technology to build and reflect good governance among the people, promoting investment. We must encourage good governance.”

Soludo, in his earlier remarks while welcoming the President, said his government had a clear vision to set Anambra on a progressive path, which informed his administration’s decision to hit the ground running from day one.

He described the projects as a foretaste of the transformational leadership his government wants to bring to the state.

Appreciating President Tinubu for coming to commission the projects, Soludo said the state government has found a credible partner in the Tinubu federal government and will continue to explore greater partnerships for the growth of the state and the nation.

“Your Excellency, Anambra was created in 1991, and for 34 years, the state Government House and the Governor’s Lodge have been occupying a makeshift temporary location in Amawbia.

“But today, we are breaking the 34-year-old jinx as we commissioned this New Government House sitting on several hectares of land.”

“There is more to come for Anambra people, and we are not resting until we achieve our dream of the Anambra African Dubai-Taiwan,” he said.