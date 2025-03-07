Oko Poly Council Boss, Gemade Meets Polytechnic Community, Vows to Attract Funds for Optimal Performance

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state, has restated its commitment to instilling discipline and order among its staff and students.

The chairman of the Council, Sen. Dr Barnabas Gemade, gave the assurance during an interactive session between the institution’s governing council and the Polytechnic Community.

He warned against gossip and rumour-mongering peddled by certain staff of the Polytechnic, saying such vices would no longer be tolerated in the institution.

He said, “We discovered that people are quick to say something about someone which most times are untrue and hardly weighed. Our ears are full but our actions are slow.

“I like to warn those quick in gossiping that there’s no room for that anymore. If you have anything against anyone, be rest assured that you’ll be invited together with the person to repeat same before him/her.”

He added that the Council has a policy hinged on discipline, noting that after about eight months, the reports are that discipline has returned to Oko.

Gemade stated that the Polytechnic, under the Council, will be governed by documents and extant laws of the institution and not by the whims and caprices of people’s minds.

While restating the Council’s preparedness to attract additional funding for improved and efficient operations in the institution, Gemade, who doubles as Chairman of the Governing Council of all Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria, urged the management to take advantage of the funds to better the lots of the Polytechnic.

“We’ll approach the Federal Ministry of Education to see that whatever interventions in technical training and support come to Oko as quickly as possible.

“We’ll remain resolute in completing our assignments within our tenure. We’ll ensure sustenance and conclusion of our promises, including making substantive all staff in acting capacities.

For her part, the Polytechnic’s rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, reiterated her administration’s commitment to academic excellence and creating an environment conducive to empowering the skills necessary for excellence.

She said the interactive section targeted fostering and strengthening the bond between management, staff, and students, calling for constructive engagement and sharing ideas to move the institution forward.

She assured that victimization and witch-hunting would be history in the institution as she would ensure square pegs were not put in round holes.

Appreciating the Gemade-led Governing Council, Federal Ministry of Education, and President Bola Tinubu for making the perfect choice in her, Awuzie promised to abide by the Polytechnic Acts while delivering on her mandate.

The president of the Students Union Government, Comrade Odumegwu Emmanuel, acknowledged the immediate impact of the new Rector, including addressing administrative and academic challenges, which he described as signs of hope for better things to come.

He urged her to remain steadfast in her quest to reposition the institution for greater performance.

However, he identified many challenges facing the Polytechnic: extortion during clearance, a non-functional Medical Center, a manpower shortage, an unhealthy learning environment, and the high cost of textbooks.