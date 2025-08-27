KPop Demon Hunters Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched Movie of All Time

The film was released in June 2025 with a modest premiere at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Initially quiet, it steadily gained momentum during the summer through word of mouth, viral memes, and social media clips.

By late August, the movie had been streamed more than 236 million times, surpassing the 2021 action-comedy Red Notice to claim the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s all-time charts.

Several factors fueled the success. The film was produced with contributions from veteran K-pop songwriters who previously worked with BTS and Twice, and the film’s music has dominated streaming platforms. The track Golden reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Spotify’s global chart.

It also blends traditional and modern Korean culture with high-energy animation.

Both K-pop fans and animation enthusiasts have embraced the film, helping it quickly spread across various audiences.

Netflix released a sing-along version in theaters across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, making it Netflix’s first No. 1 box office hit in the U.S. before the version was launched worldwide on the platform.

Achievements

Most viewed Netflix movie ever (236M+ views).

Soundtrack success: First soundtrack to place four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

Spotify records: Huntr/x (the fictional girl group in the film) and their rivals, the Saja Boys, became the highest-charting fictional K-pop groups in U.S. Spotify history, surpassing even BTS and Blackpink.

Billboard Hot 100: Golden hit No. 1; Your Idol by Saja Boys also topped U.S. Spotify charts.

Cultural buzz: Strong fan-led promotion through memes, viral TikToks, and community events.

Netflix’s Top 10 Films of All Time (as of August 2025)

KPop Demon Hunters Red Notice Carry-On Don’t Look Up The Adam Project Bird Box Back in Action Leave the World Behind The Gray Man Damsel

Reports confirm that talks about a sequel are in early stages. While no official release date has been set, Netflix executives have hinted that the film’s unprecedented global success makes a follow-up likely.